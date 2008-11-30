Broad Vocabulary Fundraiser

When the Bay View feminist bookstore Broad Vocabulary announced that it was going out of business at the end of November, a small but dedicated group of volunteers rallied together to save the business, with hopes of turning it into a co-op. Though the store’s future is still unknown, they’re holding a fundraiser today at the store from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will feature belly dancing, adult open mics, kid’s story time, a sex-toy workshop (hopefully not at the same time as the kid’s story time) and generous sales on existing merchandise40% off.