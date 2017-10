Milwaukee's all-female sketch-comedy troupe Broadminded has a knack for taking everyday situations and drawing them out to absurdist extremes. Its latest two-hour show, “Broadminded Buffet,” features an assortment of live and video sketches, including some musical numbers and some guest contributions from members of the local comedy ensembles ComedySportz, Meanwhile and Worst Case Scenario. (Multiple shows through Feb. 18.)