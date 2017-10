The all-female sketch group Broadminded return to the Alchemist tonight at 7:30 p.m. to debut its new show, Broadminded: Now in 3-D! This time out, the “Broads” have crafted a humorous look at the mass media. Expect comedy centered around news programs, TV shows, commercials and the like, including a particularly poignant riff on a recent “Dateline” segment. The show runs through June 29.