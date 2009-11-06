The sketch comedy group behind the cult films Super Troopers, Club Dread and Beerfest (as well as, strangely, The Dukes of Hazzard big-screen adaptation), Broken Lizard has been writing and performing together for over 13 years. Comprised of character actors Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter and Erik Stolhanske, the group displays a flair for genre parody and a quick wit that manages to dovetail nicely with their goofier, broader material. In addition to their current national tour of original sketch material, the group is also preparing to release their next feature, The Slammin’ Salmon , about a washed-up boxer in debt to the Japanese mafia, sometime later this year.