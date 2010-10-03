Broken Social Scene w/ The Sea and Cake

Despite the five-year gap between Broken Social Scene’s self-titled 2005 album and the group’s new Forgiveness Rock Record , the band was plenty active during that time. As sometimes band member Leslie Feist enjoyed solo stardom, other members recorded with sister bands like Stars, Metric, The Weakerthans, Do Make Say Think and Apostle of Hustle, while members Kevin Drew, Brendan Canning and Jason Collett recorded not-so-solo solo albums with help from their Broken Social Scene peers. Forgiveness Rock Record is a more controlled effort than the band’s wild 2005 album, with more overt post-rock undertones, perhaps a testament to the influence of John McEntire, who produced the record. McEntire joins the band on tour as the drummer for opening act The Sea and Cake, a longtime fixture of Chicago’s jazz-inspired post-rock scene.