Brokencyde w/ Millionaires, Kill Paradise and The Hit

A sort of Insane Clown Posse for the younger, Hot Topic/Vans Warped Tour set, the New Mexico crunk-punk band Brokencyde gives screamo a club-music makeover, screeching juvenile, Auto-Tuned and often alarmingly misogynistic sentiments over brash dance beats. This month the group follows up its astutely titled 2009 debut, I’m Not a Fan, But the Kids Like It! , with Will Never Die . Among the song titles from the new disc: “U Ain’t Crunk,” “Dis Iz a Rager Dude” and “Money Hungry Hoe.” If Tipper Gore were to relaunch her crusade to censor music, she would do well to start here.