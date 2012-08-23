Broncho w/ Orb

Starting as a laid-back studio experiment by Starlight Mints keyboardist/guitarist Ryan Lindsey two years ago, before Unwed Sailor bassist Johnathon Ford hopped on board, the Oklahoma garage-punk quartet Broncho brings a refreshingly clean finish to its Ramones-esque sound. On the group's 2011 debut full-length album, <i>Can't Get Past the Lips</i>, Lindsey fuses his peppy snarl to drummer Nathan Price's tasteful spams on infectious pop-punk tunes like “Try Me Out Sometime.” The record slows things down on the standout “I Don't Really Want to Be Social,” which makes the most out of two simple power chords and some sharp flourishes from guitarist Ben King.