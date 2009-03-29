Actor Chazz Palminteri was so fiercely protective of his hit one-man play A Bronx Tale that he refused to sell the film rights to it unless he could write the screenplay and star as the play’s Mafia boss, Sonny. Eventually Robert DeNiro saw the play and saw so impressed that he granted Palminteri’s requests with a 1993 film adaptation that turned Paliminteri into an acclaimed screen actor. The project is still near and dear to Palminteri’s heart, though. Last year he revived the play, which details life growing up on the crime-filled streets of the Bronx and ends its week in Milwaukee with two final performances today.