Love it or hate it, the high-profile Bronze Fonz statue is nearly complete and gearing up for its placement on the Riverwalk. While the art elite cringe, the city is celebrating today with a slew of events. The Fonz himself, Henry Winkler, will be on hand as Culver’s dishes out free frozen custard from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Marcus Center. Later this evening, much of the cast of “Happy Days” will ride vintage cars in a parade from Wisconsin Avenue to Miller Park that begins at 5:45 p.m.