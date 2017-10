Folk-pop singer/songwriter Brooke Fraser has enjoyed popularity in her native New Zealand since releasing her 2003 debut album, What to Do With Daylight , but it was her most recent album, 2010's Flags , that netted her the most international attention, thanks to its stomping, country-tinged single “Something in the Water.” Much of Flags is similarly peppy, emphasizing bright, snap-along tempos over post-Lilith Fair, adult-contemporary weepiness.