Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of Donald Margulies' comic drama Brooklyn Boy stars Jim DeVita as a Brooklyn native who, despite finding success as an author of autobiographical work, struggles to connect with people in his home borough, including his father, played by longtime Brooklyn resident Robert Spencer. Spencer's most memorable roles in recent years include a shrewd Russian negotiator in Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's A Walk in the Woods and the lovable title character in Milwaukee Rep's production of Tuesdays With Morrie ; this play gives both actors plenty of sharp, on-on-one dialogue to work with.