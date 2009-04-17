Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its production of Donald Margulies' comic drama Brooklyn Boy tonight. The show stars Jim DeVita as a Brooklyn native who, despite finding success as an author of autobiographical work, struggles to connect with people in his home borough, including his father, played by longtime Brooklyn resident Robert Spencer. Spencer's most memorable roles in recent years include a shrewd Russian negotiator in Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's A Walk in the Woods and the lovable title character in Milwaukee Rep's production of Tuesdays With Morrie . DeVita, a resident actor with the American Players Theatre, and Spencer, who has been a major talent in Milwaukee for years, are two of the best actors in the state and provide reason enough for anybody to attend this show.