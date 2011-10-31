Brother Ali and Motopony

Even by the standards of his label, Rhymesayers, rapper Brother Ali makes intense, serious rap music. His records channel the rage he felt being taunted as a kid, ridiculed for his legal blindness and albinism, and the anger he feels toward his country, frustrations he explored more bitingly on his inflammatory 2007 single “Uncle Sam Goddamn.” His 2007 album, The Undisputed Truth , detailed his painful divorce and the nasty custody battle for his son, and the rapper kept the bad times rolling on his 2009 record, Us , which examines American injustices toward minorities. Tonight the rapper headlines Radio Milwaukee's Halloween show at the Turner Hall Ballroom.