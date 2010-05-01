Brother Ali w/ Fashawn and BK-One

Rhymesayers rapper Brother Ali does not make happy music. His records channel the rage he felt being taunted as a kid, ridiculed for his legal blindness and albinism, and the anger he feels toward his country, frustrations he explored more bitingly on his inflammatory 2007 single “Uncle Sam Goddamn.” His 2007 album, The Undisputed Truth , detailed his painful divorce and the nasty custody battle for his son, and the rapper kept the bad times rolling on his 2009 record, Us, which examines American injustices toward minorities. Opener Fashawn built up strong word of mouth through mixtapes with Mick Boogie and the Alchemist before releasing Boy Meets World , one of 2009’s most realized debut rap albums.