Bruce Honsby and the Noisemakers

A man with ties to both the classic-rock elite and the modern jam scene, Bruce Hornsby headlines an 8 p.m. show at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino tonight. Hornsby spent the early ’90s as the pianist and accordionist for the Grateful Dead, cementing his jam following, but lately he’s been dabbling in more overtly jazz and bluegrass-influenced music. The group he plays with tonight, the Noisemakers, has been one of his most eclectic and prolific projects, allowing Hornsby to incorporate classical music influences as well. His latest release with the group is this September’s Levitate .