Is there any working American musician in less need of an introduction than Bruce Springsteen? Since his 1973 debut album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J., the Boss has rarely left the public eye, recording and gigging at a relentlessly prolific pace. Springsteen’s most recent disc, Working on a Dream , met with less enthusiastic reviews than usual, but the bonus track, “The Wrestler,” from the Darren Aronofsky film, reminded listeners of the kind of evocative, poetic, everyman Americana that catapulted Springsteen to stardom in the first place. Still famous for his marathon sets, Springsteen announced that tonight his ever-trusty E Street Band will play the entirety of their landmark 1975 album, Born to Run .