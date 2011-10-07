Bryan Adams proved himself one of Canada's biggest stars with the 1984 breakout album Reckless , which yielded a run of hit singles—including “Run to You,” “Somebody,” “Summer of '69,” “One Night Love Affair” and “It's Only Love.” Adams turned toward softer-rock sounds in the '90s, memorably scoring a hit with the ballad “Everything I Do (I Do It for You)” from the Kevin Costner feature Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves , but lately he has dedicated much of his time to photography, shooting work that has been featured in esteemed magazines and at high-profile exhibitions. His most recent album was 2008's extra-light 11 .