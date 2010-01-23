Bryan Lee w/ Katz Sass

A Wisconsin-born longtime staple of the New Orleans blues scene, guitarist Bryan Lee splits the difference between the Midwest and the South, conjuring a sound with the celebratory rowdiness of Bourbon Street and the electric bite of Chicago blues. The blind performer, sometimes billed as “The Braille Blues Daddy,” has recorded at a workmanlike pace over the past 20 years. His latest album is 2009’s My Lady Don’t Love My Lady, which pairs Lee with a brass section and features marquee guest guitar spots from Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd.