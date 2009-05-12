Buckcherry w/ Chevelle

Like AC/DC and Motley Crue before them, Los Angeles hard-rockers Buckcherry write music for strip clubs as much as rock clubs, but they also know how to write big, sappy radio-manipulating hits, scoring a crossover single with the ballad “Sorry.” Don’t let that single’s soft side confuse you, though; the band’s M.O. is better summed up by their sleaze fest “Crazy Bitch,” a reprehensible celebration of misogyny and homemade porn that almost makes bands like Hinder and Saving Abel seem like gentlemen by comparison.