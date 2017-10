One of the oddest entities to make a name in the expansive jam scene, Buckethead is a masked performer with a bucket on his head who claims to have been raised by chickens. He plays difficult and dense progressive metal riffs that have earned him profile-raising collaborations with Les Claypool, Guns N’ Roses, Mike Patton and Serj Tankian. Tonight he leads his own show when he plays an 8 p.m. show at the Rave.