Buckethead w/ Heatbox and Wolff

One of the oddest entities to make a name in the expansive jam scene, Buckethead is a masked performer with a bucket on his head. He also claims to have been raised by chickens. His difficult and dense progressive metal riffs have earned the whirlwind guitarist collaborations with Les Claypool, Guns N’ Roses, Mike Patton and Serj Tankian. His latest release is From the Coop , a release of an unearthed 1988 demo tape that shows the roots of Buckethead’s avant-garde ax-manship and proves that, even in his salad days, the guy could play guitar like he had eight extra fingers.