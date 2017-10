Though it hasn’t always translated into victories, the Milwaukee Bucks’ offense has been on fire recently, averaging around 110 points per game and hitting nearly 50% of their shots over the last week or so. Seeking to rebound from last night's painfully close 108-107 defeat against the Mavericks, the team hopes their offensive blitz will bring the Philadelphia 76ers to their knees tonight when they play a 7 p.m. game tonight at the Bradley Center.