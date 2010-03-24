×
The Milwaukee Bucks are on fire, having won a remarkable 15 of their last 17 games. Following Monday night’s 98-95 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, the Bucks tonight face off against the Philadelphia 76ers at a 7 p.m. home game.
Tonight @ The Bradley Center
The Milwaukee Bucks are on fire, having won a remarkable 15 of their last 17 games. Following Monday night’s 98-95 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, the Bucks tonight face off against the Philadelphia 76ers at a 7 p.m. home game.
© 2017 Shepherd Express. All Rights Reserved.