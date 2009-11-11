×
After winning their first five games of the season, the Denver Nuggets have struggled with the past two, so the Milwaukee Bucks, riding high from their victory over the Knicks this weekend, will look to keep the pressure on tonight.
Tonight @ The Bradley Center, 7 p.m.
