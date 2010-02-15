Perhaps the most popular modern accordionist outside of “Weird Al” Yankovic, Stanley Dural Jr., better known as Buckwheat Zydeco, returns to Milwaukee to give the city an early taste of Mardi Gras. The Louisiana Creole blues master first cut his teeth with a conventional Southern funk band, Buckwheat and The Hitchhikers, before he left to back the legendary zydeco pioneer, Clifton Chenier. Dural eventually eclipsed his mentor in popularity, becoming the first zydeco performer to be signed to a major label and, in the summer of 1996, also the first to perform for a worldwide audience at the Olympics.