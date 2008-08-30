There's something about the blues that keeps many of its legends healthy and active well into old age. Buddy Guy, for instance, still performs with unprecedented energy for a man now in his 70s, and he still plays a brand of electric blueswhich was no small influence on the British and American rockers of the 1960sthat is very, very loud. As a result, Guy’s music is particularly inviting for the biker set, so it’s fitting that he plays a 9 p.m. show tonight for the Harley-Davidson riders at the U.S. Cellular Connection Stage as part.