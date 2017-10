Brooklyn's 10- to 13-piece The Budos Band follows in the footsteps of their Daptone Records label mates Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, laying down brass-heavy, retro-minded funk and soul. They aren't strict traditionalists, though. Over a run of three self-titled albums, the band has infused Afro-beat rhythms into '70s-styled R&B instrumentals, and the band's 2010 record imports even more worldly sounds into the mix, drawing from Latin rhythms and Middle Eastern aesthetics.