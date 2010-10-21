Buffalo w/ Grant Cutler & The Gorgeous Lords and Cyborg Fortress

After years of on-again/off-again recording, the duo Buffalothe slow-simmering collaboration between Def Harmonic rapper Lunaversol 9 and Decibully/Made of Oak beat-maker Nicholas Sanbornhopes to issue its inaugural album this winter. Set to Sanborn’s dreamy, experimental pop backdrop, the project highlights the softer side of Lunaversol 9’s voice, letting her sing as much as she raps. Tonight’s bill features two fairly new acts: Grant Cutler & The Gorgeous Lords, the latest project from the co-founder of the former Twin Cities electro-pop group Lookbook, and Cyborg Fortress, an electronic-minded group from John the Savage’s Michael Skorcz.