The Buggs and Other Local Favorites

First there were the Beatles and then came the Buggs, Milwaukee's tongue-in-cheek, punk-rock tribute to the four lads from Liverpool. The Buggs' unique approach has won enthusiastic crowds at Summerfest, Bucks games and other big venues, but has placed them a little between the usual pigeonholes of cover-band bars and East Side alt-clubs. Typical gigs include versions of the Beatles' "Dig a Pony" and "I Am the Walrus" slam-dunked along with Neil Young's "Love is a Rose," the Divinyls' "I Touch Myself" and a Judas Priest-like rendition of Alanis Morissette's "Hand in My Pocket." They bring their covers to the Cascio Groove Garage tonight at 6:30 p.m.