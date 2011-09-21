Since the 2001 opening of the Santiago Calatrava-designed Quadracci Pavilion, with its soaring Burke Brise Soleil, the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) has received international acclaim, attention and awards. The museum is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its distinguished architectural wonder with the exhibition "Building a Masterpiece: Santiago Calatrava and the Milwaukee Art Museum," in the Baumgartner Galleria and Koss Gallery. Models by Calatrava, watercolor designs and videos collected over the past 10 years tell the story of this amazing work of architecture and engineering on the city's lakeshore.