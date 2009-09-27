Along with Pavement, Built to Spill was one of the most important indie-rock bands of the ’90s and laid the groundwork for bands like Death Cab for Cutie, The Shins and Modest Mouse with a string of masterful guitar-pop albums. This decade has seen the Boise, Idaho, band’s studio productivity slow to a crawl as the group honed its chops on the road, jamming new life into its existing songbook, but next month the band releases its latest album, There Is No Enemy , which balances short and sweet autumnal pop songs with heavier, more brooding jams, most of which should kill live.