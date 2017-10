Few albums were more aptly titled than Bullet For My Valentine’s Scream Aim Fire , the sophomore album from the tough-as-mails Welsh metalcore band. Even heavier is the group’s new album Fever , a more traditional heavy metal album that tones down some of the band’s earlier emo theatrics. The album is set to be the band’s best performing yet, having debuted on top of the Billboard rock charts thanks to a strong showing from the lead single “Your Betrayal.”