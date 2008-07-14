Lord help us: The emo kids are discovering ’80s hair metal. It’s tough to say whether their newfound interest stems from a genuine appreciation of the much maligned genre or from ironic laughs at the expense of the primed rockers of yore, but like their fellow South Wales band Funeral for a Friend, Bullet for My Valentine makes a strong case that Reagan-era metal was smarter than music historians give it credit for. Bleeding Through and Cancer Bats open for Bullet for My Valentine’s 7:30 p.m. show at the Rave tonight.