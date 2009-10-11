In Matt Goldman and Pat Hazell’s light comedy Bunk Bed Brothers , two baby-boomer brothers return to their childhood home to spend the night in the bedroom they used to share. The substance of their childhood has been largely preserved, as the bedroom looks just as it did when they left home. As a result, the brothers begin to pick up their childhood where it left off decades ago. Through Nov. 15, the play comes to Milwaukee in a production directed by Hazell and featuring John McGivern and Christopher Tarjan, a comedy team that’s worked together numerous times over the years.