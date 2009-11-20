Burn Care Bash

Bar Louie on Water Street tonight hosts a fundraiser and awareness event for the Greater Milwaukee Regional Burn Center at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital, one of the region’s largest burn-treatment centers for children, adults and firefighters. A $10 donation includes appetizers and $1 pints of Hook & Ladder beers. Hook & Ladder has been donating a portion of its area sales to the burn center, and at the end of the evening the brewing company will present the organization with a check for the money it has raised this year.