Renaissance Theaterworks hosts a 7:30 p.m. reading at the Skylight Bar of the 1950s William Inge comedy/romance Bus Stop, a tale of lonely souls who take refuge in a modest diner during a snow storm (and also the basis for the 1956 Marilyn Monroe/Don Murray film of the same name.) If you’re afraid all the references to diner food might make you hungry, then come early: The company is hosting a pre-reading dinner. See the Renaissance Theaterworks website for more information.