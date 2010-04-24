As the dancehall sound began to lose some of its novelty by the turn of the century, Jamaican reggae artists began returning to the genre’s earlier, rootsy sounds. Dwight Duncan, known by the stage name Bushman, was one of the leaders of this new-roots movement, though he can’t be accused of being a strict traditionalist. On records like 2004’s Signs and 2008’s Get It in Your Mind , Bushman colored uplifting, classic reggae grooves with touches of hip-hop, R&B and pop, honing a clean, inclusive sound. Bushman appears tonight headlining the Dimensions Reggae Tour, supported by fellow roots singers Metric Man, Infinity, Ras Ijah and Ras Droppa.