The Cab w/ Parachute and Katelyn Tarver

Vocalist Alex DeLeon and keyboardist Alex Marshall have kept alt-pop outfit The Cab alive through numerous lineup changes and record-label jumps. The band quickly found an audience with harmony-heavy tracks like “Take My Hand” and “I'll Run” from their 2008 debut full-length <i>Whisper War</i>, produced by Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump and released through the pop-punk clearinghouse Fueled By Ramen, but the band's time on the label didn't last long. After splitting from the label and losing drummer Alex Johnson, they added bassist Joey Thunder, and became the first band to release an album, 2011's <i>Symphony Soldier</i>, on Steve Zap's new label Z Entertainment. DeLeon shows off his Justin Timberlake-esque falsetto on tracks like “La La” and the funky “Intoxicated,” which plays up the band's '70s power-pop influences.