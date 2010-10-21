The Milwaukee Rep opens its first season under new artistic director Mark Clements with a production of the 1966 hit Broadway musical drama Cabaret . With a substantial cast and choreography by Milwaukee Ballet’s Michael Pink, Cabaret is being billed as the first full-scale musical ever attempted on the Rep’s Quadracci stage. Lee Ernst plays the master of ceremonies at the Kit Kat Club, a seedy performance space in Berlin in 1931the dawn of the Third Reich. Two Rep newcomers form the central romance of the drama, as Kelley Faulkner plays dancer Sally Bowles and Geoffrey Hemingway portrays American writer Cliff Bradshaw.