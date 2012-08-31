Perhaps if he had made it after his smash film adaptation of <i>The Avengers</i>, Joss Whedon wouldn't have had such a hard time releasing <I>The Cabin in the Woods</i>, his studio-delayed horror film sendup with <I>Cloverfield</i> writer Drew Goddard. A modest performer at the box office, but an instant cult classic, the movie offers a dry, meta-commentary on itself as it toys with the most familiar horror film conventions during the buildup to a completely unexpected, shockingly funny climax. The UWM Union Theatre screens the flick for free, along with multiple showings of <i>The Hunger Games</i> and <i>Snow White and the Huntsman</i>, as part of its welcome-back weekend schedule. (Also 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2)