Cage the Elephant took its name from the Hindu religion’s symbol of the elephant as goodness and positive energy. They liked the idea of being able to channel or “cage” that energy. It’s a mantra that has proven successful for this fivesome from Bowling Green, Ky., as they make good use of their explosive, frenetic energy. Just try defining the band’s musical styles: It runs the gamut from punk to funk, blues to straight-out rock. You can hear the early Beck influences in the band’s first hit, “Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked,” though not necessarily in the droning guitar grooves of “Back Against the Wall.” Each tune off the group’s self-titled 2008 debut album brings a different sound, a different approach, all of it as aggressive and wild as, well, a herd of stampeding you-know-whats.