Though critics initially derided their dispassionate vocal delivery as an example of '90s postmodernism gone awry, Cake nonetheless scored a steady stream of beloved, trumpet-brandishing alternative hits such as "The Distance," "Never There," "Short Skirt/Long Jacket" and "No Phone" over the following decade. Having built up a loyal following through constant touring, the group split from Columbia Records in 2005 to go the independent route, self-releasing the 2011 album Showroom of Compassion, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts (granted, it was the lowest-selling No. 1 album ever at the time).