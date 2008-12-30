Though critics initially derided their dispassionate vocal delivery as an example of '90s postmodernism gone awry, Cake nonetheless scored a steady stream of beloved, trumpet-brandishing alternative hits such as "The Distance," "Never There," "Short Skirt/Long Jacket" and "No Phone" over the following decade. Although their career has slowed since leaving Columbia Records in 2005, the Sacramento band has amassed enough good will and cult celebrity to remain a major live draw. Their show tonight at 9 p.m. at the Riverside Theater is a belated follow-up to their sold-out New Year's Eve performance there in 2006.