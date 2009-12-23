Call Me Lightning and Father Phoenix

Now that Decibully has finally released their Chinese Democracy , World Travels Fast , Milwaukee’s rock scene can turn to another local album held up in label purgatory: Call Me Lightning’s When I Am Gone My Blood Will Be Free , the third album from the Minutemen/Undertones-styled punk trio with a taste for Who-sized classic rock (they even take their name from a Who song). Tonight’s show is a special one for Call Me Lightning: It’s their last with bassist Kris Maedke-Russell, who is moving. Maedke-Russell also plays in the heavy rock band Father Phoenix, for whom the evening is even more significant: This will be their final performance, so tonight is your last chance to pay respects to the promising punk band that swiftly evolved into one of Milwaukee’s best heavy rock groups.