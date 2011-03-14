Call Me Lightning w/ Holy Shit

The Milwaukee trio Call Me Lightning is named for a Who song, and each year they've grown into that name. Their epic latest album When I Am Gone My Blood Will Be Free is their most Who-esque yet, a righteous slab of pummeling stadium rock far removed from the wild-eyed art-punk of Call Me Lightning's early releases. Like The Who's best albums, When I Am Gone plays out as a song cycle, telling parables of simple men summoned to greatness, fighting death and racing against the clock. The band performs tonight at the first of several free local showcase shows WMSE has sponsored to celebrate its 30th anniversary.