Call Me Lightning w/ Hot Coffin

The Milwaukee trio Call Me Lightning is named for a Who song, and each year they've grown into that name. Their epic 2010 album <i>When I Am Gone My Blood Will Be Free</i> is their most Who-esque yet, a righteous slab of pummeling stadium rock far removed from the wild-eyed art-punk of Call Me Lightning's early releases. Like The Who's best albums, <i>When I Am Gone</i> plays out as a song cycle, telling parables of simple men summoned to greatness, fighting death and racing against the clock. The band shares this show with Hot Coffin, a new group featuring former members of the late, great local bands Red Knife Lottery and Death Dream.