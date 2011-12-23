Call Me Lightning w/ John the Savage and Absolutely

Since the release of their great 2010 album, <i>When I Am Gone My Blood Will Be Free</i>, a full-throttle rock opera in the grandiose spirit of The Who's classic works, every local performance from the Milwaukee punk trio Call Me Lightning has had the feel of a major event. This pre-Christmas show should be no different. The bill pairs the band with John the Savage, Milwaukee noise-makers whose fire-and-brimstone carnival music nods to Tom Waits and Screamin' Jay Hawkins, and Absolutely, who became one of the local punk scene's breakout acts this year with the release of their debut, <i>Learns to Love Mistakes</i>. The show is a benefit for the Hunger Task Force, so bring a can of food or two.