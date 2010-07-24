Call Me Lightning w/ John the Savage, Breathe Fire and Centipedes

The Milwaukee trio Call Me Lightning is named for a Who song, and each year they’ve grown into that name. Their epic new album When I Am Gone My Blood Will Be Free is their most Who-esque yet, a righteous slab of pummeling stadium rock far removed from the wild- eyed art-punk of Call Me Lightning’s early releases. Like The Who’s best albums, When I Am Gone plays out as a song cycle, telling the vague story of simple men summoned to greatness, fighting death and racing against the clock. Expect plenty of fist pumping when the group plays its album release show tonight.