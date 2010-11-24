Call Me Lightning w/ Yakuza and Cyborg Fortress

The Milwaukee trio Call Me Lightning is named for a Who song, and each year they’ve grown into that name. Their epic latest album When I Am Gone My Blood Will Be Free is their most Who-esque yet, a righteous slab of pummeling stadium rock far removed from the wild-eyed art-punk of Call Me Lightning’s early releases. Like The Who’s best albums, When I Am Gone plays out as a song cycle, telling the vague story of simple men summoned to greatness, fighting death and racing against the clock. Expect plenty of fist pumping when the group plays tonight’s pre-Thanksgiving show.