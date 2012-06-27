In a metalcore scene dominated by indecipherable screamers and overdone breakdowns, the Detroit sextet We Came as Romans offers a refreshing change of pace. They set themselves apart from similar groups with their sophisticated, symphonic arrangements, prominently showcasing piano and cello. Just as striking, though, is the group's positive message, which is unusual for a genre fixated on doom. Singer Kyle Pavone and screamer David Stephens create an unexpectedly hope-filled conversation with their dueling voices, while guitarist and lyricist Joshua Moore's words blend brutal honesty with love and optimism. Though the group's latest album, 2011's <I>Understanding What We've Grown to Be</I>, addresses some harsher themes than their 2009 debut, <i>To Plant a Seed</I>, it ends on a note of redemption and affirmation.